Athens sheriff’s deputy arrested for tampering with evidence

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested, and is currently in the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Jimmy Frank Childs was booked into the SEORJ jail at about 8 p.m. on Friday evening by the Nelsonville Police Department. He was arrested around 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Childs is being held on a $20,000 bond, and charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn told NBC4 that Childs is accused of deleting a call between Robert Bellar and Childs, and giving false information to investigators during the course of the investigation into circumstances surrounding the case regarding Serah Bellar.

Childs has been with the Athens County Sheriff’s department for at least 25 years and is a D.A.R.E. Officer.

Blackburn said that Childs will most likely be in court Monday, May 24 for his arraignment.