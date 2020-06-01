Athens rape suspect, subject of nationwide warrant, arraigned Monday

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Athens man who was the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant on rape charges is being held on a $250,000 signature bond.

Mathew Bode, 21, was in court Monday for an arraignment on two charges of first-degree felony rape.

According to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, the State of Ohio requested $250,000 bond with no 10 percent allowance. However, the judge set a $250,000 signature bond, which allows Bode to be released, and should he fail to appear in court, he will face a judgement in that amount.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Bode last week.

He was indicted by the January Term of the Athens County Grand Jury on May 15, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Athens Police Department.