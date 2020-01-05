Athens Police searching for fatal shooting suspect

ATHENS, OH (WCMH)– Athens Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Police say they’re looking for 26-year old Dylan Secoy, of Albany, OH, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Athens.

Police say they arrived to find 37-year old Floyd Victor Hart suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS was unable to save Hart, who was pronounced dead at O’Bleness Hospital.

Police say their suspect is a white male, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens Police at 740-592-3313.