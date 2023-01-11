ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Athens police are looking for a man who struck a police cruiser and drove recklessly away from police before running into the woods on Tuesday.

Police say Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, struck an Athens Police Department cruiser on Mill St. before driving recklessly on the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway. The vehicle was pursued into Athens County and later crashed on an ATV trail, where Saylor fled into the woods, police say.

Athens police say they detained a passenger inside the vehicle, but that Saylor was not located. A warrant has been issued for Saylor’s arrest through the Athens Police Department, on top of his outstanding felony warrants. Saylor is also wanted for aggravated possession of drugs (a fifth degree felony) and having weapons while under disability (a third degree felony), both of which he was charged with late last year.