Athens man convicted in 2018 kidnapping of his three children

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens man has been convicted of numerous charges as the result of the abduction of his three children that prompted an Amber Alert in April 2018.

Neil M. Perin, 35, of Athens, was sentenced to 20 years in prison as a result of the conviction.

Perin was convicted of:

two counts of domestic violence

two counts of abduction

disrupting public services

four counts of kidnapping

receiving stolen property

two counts of felony intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case

two counts of misdemeanor intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case

eight counts of endangering children

tampering with evidence

According to police, on April 25, 2018, Perin abducted his three children — at the time 4 years, 2 years, and six-months old — following a domestic dispute at the family’s home on East State Street in Athens.

After the Amber Alert was issued, Perin and the children were found in Cleveland. The children were unharmed.

Once he is released from prison, Perin will be under five years of post-release control and have to register as a violent offender for 10 years.

The case was investigated by the Athens Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, Cleveland Police Department, Columbus SWAT, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.