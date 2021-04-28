Athens man charged with stalking, extortion of ex-girlfriend

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 27-year-old Athens man has been charged with extortion and stalking of an ex-girlfriend, including allegedly posting videos of her on a pornographic website without her permission.

Patrick Crist, of Athens, was arrested and indicted by an Athens County grand jury on charges including stalking and extortion. Crist appeared in Athens County court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. He was placed under a $250,000 bond.

Crist is charged with three felony counts of extortion, two felony counts of menacing by stalking, one count of misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and one misdemeanor count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

In June 2020, the victim reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that her social media accounts had been hacked and that photos and videos were downloaded from those accounts.

According to the Athens County Prosecutors Office, the victim then started receiving emails from a false account demanding her passwords, threatening to release and post the videos and pictures if she did not comply.

The prosecutors office said videos of the victim were later posted to a pornographic website. Prosecutors allege that Crist continued to harass the victim, allegedly giving out her home address and setting up meetings with other men through the false account.

Athens County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper said IP addresses for the fake accounts and emails were tracked to Crist’s home.

Pepper said that despite being investigated by Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Crist continued to harass the victim.

Should Crist post bail, he will be placed under house arrest at his parents’ home and would be required to wear an ankle monitor. He is to have no contact with the victim.

Washington County Prosecutors determined the Athens County Prosecutors Office had jurisdiction in the case.

A pretrial hearing is set for June 1, and a jury trial date is scheduled for July 1.