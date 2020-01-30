Athens issue boil water advisory

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH)–People on East State Street between Elmwood Place and Madison Avenue in Athens should boil their water until 11:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020.

According to a news release from the city:

A “boil advisory” is a precautionary measure. The Ohio EPA recommends public water suppliers issue a boil advisory anytime the pressure in the water distribution system drops below 20psi and the system is compromised due to a water main break, local flooding, structure fires, or even regular operational maintenance. Based on careful analysis by water system personnel, boil advisories are only issued for specific areas, and usually for not more than 28 hours.

Here is a list of things to keep in mind when you are placed under a boil advisory: