Athens issue boil water advisory

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH)–People on East State Street between Elmwood Place and Madison Avenue in Athens should boil their water until 11:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020.
According to a news release from the city:
A “boil advisory” is a precautionary measure. The Ohio EPA recommends public water suppliers issue a boil advisory anytime the pressure in the water distribution system drops below 20psi and the system is compromised due to a water main break, local flooding, structure fires, or even regular operational maintenance. Based on careful analysis by water system personnel, boil advisories are only issued for specific areas, and usually for not more than 28 hours.
Here is a list of things to keep in mind when you are placed under a boil advisory:
- Bring water to a full boil, and boil for three minutes prior to use.
- Use only boiled water for drinking, preparing food or baby formula.
- To improve the flat taste of boiled water, keep cold in the refrigerator.
- Put a cup over your faucets as a reminder to not use tap water – not even to brush your teeth!
- Instead of boiling water, you can disinfect water by adding one teaspoon unscented chlorine laundry bleach for every five gallons of water. Let stand 30 minutes before using.
- Be sure to use sanitized food grade containers for storing water.
- To disinfect water storage containers, pour a solution of one tablespoon of unscented chlorine bleach to a gallon of water into a container. Let the solution remain in the container for 10 minutes, then pour out the solution. Rinse with purified water.
- Dispose of ice cubes made when a boil advisory is in place.
- When washing dishes, make sure to sterilize dishes with a final dip in water that has one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Disposable tableware is an option during a boil advisory.
- Water for bathing doesn’t need to be boiled. Supervise children to avoid water being ingested.
- Immuno-compromised persons such as those with cancer receiving chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, elderly people, and infants may be more susceptible to infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants and should be extra careful.