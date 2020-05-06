Athens’ Industrial Park receives $2.9 million grant

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas. Major construction projects moving forward along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic are raising fears workers could spread the sickness within nearby communities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Athens, Ohio (WCMH) – The Industrial Park in Athens received a development grant for $2.9 million from JobsOhio, announced Wednesday.

The JobsOhio’s grant will support upgrades to gas, water, and sewer lines among other site needs.

Port Authority says the plan is to develop two buildings on the site to attract new employers.

“This assistance is the result of several years of collaboration with our partners in Southeast Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Site development at Bill Theisen Industrial Park will provide a destination in Athens County for job creators looking to invest quickly and with confidence.”

Officials state a group of southern Ohio CEOs advised JobsOhio and OhioSE during their decision-making process.