THE PLAINS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman riding a bicycle in Athens County was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a pickup truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that at 3:55 p.m. a man driving a 1999 Ford Ranger was travelling southbound on State Route 682, near Oak Street in The Plains, when he crashed into a woman on a bicycle attempting to cross the road from Oak Street.

The driver of the Ford, an 83-year-old man, was uninjured, however the woman, 55, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia by MedFlight.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.