Woman dead, two injured after Athens County crash

Athens County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead following a crash in Athens County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a call for a crash on State Route 93 at approximately 3:31 p.m.

Police said Cody Hatfield, 18, of Mcarthur, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze south on SR-93 when he drove across the center of the road, hitting a 2014 Mazda 3.

The Mazda was being driven by Pauline Skaggs, 75, of Logan. Mary Fidler, 88, also of Logan, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Fidler was pronounced dead at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital.

Skaggs was flown to Grant Medical Center via Med Flight for serious injuries.

Hatfield was also flown to Grant, and also suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus apartment complex fined $50K for failing to meet city's deadline

Ohio's Military Hall of Fame returns in-person to honor 15 combat veterans

Worthington center offering telehealth services for students with disabilities

Ohio redistricting hearings continue

New wrinkles develop regarding judge in Strauss victims' case against OSU

Mt. Vernon crosswalks, audio signals upgraded after college student speaks out

More Local News