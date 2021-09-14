Woman dead, two injured after Athens County crash

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead following a crash in Athens County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a call for a crash on State Route 93 at approximately 3:31 p.m.

Police said Cody Hatfield, 18, of Mcarthur, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze south on SR-93 when he drove across the center of the road, hitting a 2014 Mazda 3.

The Mazda was being driven by Pauline Skaggs, 75, of Logan. Mary Fidler, 88, also of Logan, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Fidler was pronounced dead at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital.

Skaggs was flown to Grant Medical Center via Med Flight for serious injuries.

Hatfield was also flown to Grant, and also suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.