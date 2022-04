ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teens from Athens County were reported missing Friday.

Emilee Murray, 17, and Aiden Miller, 17, were last seen Wednesday near Murray’s home on Alderman Road, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The direction in which the 17-year-olds traveled is unclear.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts to call 911 or 740-593-6633.