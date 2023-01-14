HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon.

The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some reason, the Versa drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, then drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old Logan man, and a passenger, another 18-year-old man from Logan, were taken to Grant Medical Center via Med Flight. A juvenile female passenger was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital; police did not give the girl’s age.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Logan Fire Department and Hocking County EMS.