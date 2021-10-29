ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Athens County is facing child pornography charges after being arrested earlier this week.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday deputies launched an investigation in cooperation with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) taskforce who had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NECMEC) that a man from The Plains had been using social media to exchange several images of child pornography.

Deputies say the NECMEC also reported that many of the shared pictures and videos appeared to have been created by the man, and showed a young female victim.

Several items were seized and Johnny L. Pryor, 26, was taken into custody, after a search warrant was executed at a residence at The Plains.

According to deputies, Pryor was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor after he confessed to have created images of the pre-teen girl.

Deputies continue to investigate and more charges are expected.