Rollover crash kills one, injures another in Athens County

Athens County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a rollover crash in Athens County at around 11:19 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say 25-year old Misu Crocker of Athens had been driving westbound on Country Road 27 when he failed to follow a left-hand curve and drove off the right side of the road. Crocker’s 2005 Chevy Impala struck a guardrail and a traffic sign post before overturning down an embankment and striking a tree, according to OSP.

Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year old passenger was transported to O’Bleness Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers suspect alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Terrorist Attack Training

Liz McGiffin: More heat, humidity and storm chances this weekend

Harrisburg Pike accident

$54 million tax break for 20 new jobs

Family and friends in Afghanistan

Bishop Watterson Marching Band

More Local News