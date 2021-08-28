Rollover crash kills one, injures another in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a rollover crash in Athens County at around 11:19 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say 25-year old Misu Crocker of Athens had been driving westbound on Country Road 27 when he failed to follow a left-hand curve and drove off the right side of the road. Crocker’s 2005 Chevy Impala struck a guardrail and a traffic sign post before overturning down an embankment and striking a tree, according to OSP.

Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year old passenger was transported to O’Bleness Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers suspect alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.