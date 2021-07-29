Watch: Police cruiser, pickup truck hit by a U-Haul truck in Athens County

Athens County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Remarkably, no one was seriously injured following a crash that involved U-Haul trailer, a pickup truck, and a Highway Patrol cruiser.

It happened Thursday around 10:21 a.m. on Radford Rd. near State Route 56 in Athens County.

Officials say the trooper was traveling southbound when the U-Haul, traveling northbound, crossed the center line. Troopers say the trailer struck a Toyota Tacoma, before slamming into the trooper’s vehicle.

  • (Credit: Curtis Jackson/KFDX)

The Toyota’s driver was not seriously injured, while the U-Haul driver and trooper were unscathed.

The 23-year old U-Haul driver was ticketed for crossing the center line, while the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Out of control U-Haul truck strikes pickup, police cruiser

Full news conference: Mayor Andrew Ginther, city leaders announce 911 program

Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 29 – Aug. 1

Police investigating deadly shooting in south Columbus

Shooting near northeast Columbus gas station leaves one person dead

Updated Morning Forecast: July 29, 2021

More Local News