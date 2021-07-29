Watch: Police cruiser, pickup truck hit by a U-Haul truck in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Remarkably, no one was seriously injured following a crash that involved U-Haul trailer, a pickup truck, and a Highway Patrol cruiser.

It happened Thursday around 10:21 a.m. on Radford Rd. near State Route 56 in Athens County.

Officials say the trooper was traveling southbound when the U-Haul, traveling northbound, crossed the center line. Troopers say the trailer struck a Toyota Tacoma, before slamming into the trooper’s vehicle.





(Credit: Curtis Jackson/KFDX)

The Toyota’s driver was not seriously injured, while the U-Haul driver and trooper were unscathed.

The 23-year old U-Haul driver was ticketed for crossing the center line, while the crash remains under investigation.