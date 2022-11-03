ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was charged with the murder of his father in Athens County Monday.

An Athens County Grand Jury indicted Brian Hart, 32, of Albany, on multiple felony counts for the death of his father, 54-year-old Brian Swart, according to the Athens County prosecutor’s office. Hart is accused of purposely causing his father’s death and treating Swart’s corpse “in a way that would outrage reasonable community sensibilities,” according to the indictment.

Hart has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, having weapons under disability and gross abuse of a corpse — all felonies. His arraignment is Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Athens County Common Pleas Court.