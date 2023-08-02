ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash Monday night in Athens County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brandon M. Scheaffer Fuller was driving a Nissan east on Poston Road at 7 p.m. Authorities say the car drove off the right side of the road before weaving back on and past the center line. The car then went fully off the road, hit a pole, and overturned on its top.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.