ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio University police department is searching for a missing person, last seen on the main campus in Athens Monday evening.

According to OUPD, a critical missing person’s alert has been issued for 18-year-old Matthew Wallace, who is listed as 6’1”, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Wallace was last seen near the Richland Avenue underpass on West Green.

He reportedly purchased a GoBus ticket to Cincinnati Monday evening, but police have not been able to confirm if he boarded the bus. OUPD also did not confirm whether Wallace is a student at the university.

Campus police do not suspect foul play at this time, but are concerned for Wallace’s well-being. OUPD asked anyone with information is asked to call 740-593-1911.