ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University police have released security footage of a man suspected of committing sexual assault on their campus.

According to a police report, early on October 16th a female student was walked home to Mackinnon Hall, by the man seen in this video.

He then accompanied the woman to her room, where she reported that he had sex with her, while she was unable to give consent.

However, this isn’t the only case of sexual assault that took place that weekend.

The OU police department received a separate report from a hospital, of a rape that occurred in the early morning hours of October 17th, involving a different male suspect who police say is not a student, and that took place inside a different residence building known as James Hall.

Both cases are being investigated by campus police.

Meanwhile, the university says they are taking both of these crimes very seriously and sent us a statement saying in part: “We have committed many resources to prevent future violence from occurring, and we continuously seek ways to increase our safety, support survivors, and ensure Ohio University leads in our effort to eradicate rape culture.”

If you or a loved one on campus is seeking support, we’ve placed a list of those resources by Ohio University down below.

Survivor Advocacy Program

www.ohio.edu/survivor

740.597.7233 (SAFE)

Survivor.advocacy@ohio.edu

Counseling & Psychological Services

https://www.ohio.edu/student-affairs/counseling

740.593.1616

Ohio Health Campus Care

740-592-7100

https://www.ohiohealth.com/ohiohealth-physician-group/our-specialties/primary-care/our-locations/ohiohealth-campus-care-ohio-university/

Additional information and resources are available online at www.ohio.edu/ending-sexual-misconduct