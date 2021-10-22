ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University Police Department is seeking help to bring in a man shown in security camera footage. The person is wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

In two social media posts on Friday night, the Ohio University Police Department showed footage and appealed for help. In the second post, OUPD said the man is not a student at the university.

Following up on the crime alert we posted on 10/18/21, Ohio University Police Department is seeking help identifying the individual shown in the attached footage. We don't know if he is a student at Ohio University or not. Anyone with information is asked to call 740.593.1911. pic.twitter.com/f2V8iGoMOe — OhioUniversityPolice (@oupolice) October 22, 2021

According to an alert from the school, the Ohio University Police Department responded to a call from the hospital reporting a rape that happened in the early morning hours Sunday.Ohio University investigating report of sexual battery

The alert states the female victim told a nurse that she met a man in Uptown Saturday night. The man then met up with the woman later at James Hall, where he used force to have intercourse with her.

Ohio University Police Department has identified the suspect from our second crime alert, issued on 10/19/21. He is not a student at Ohio University. Our investigation is ongoing. @ohiou — OhioUniversityPolice (@oupolice) October 22, 2021

