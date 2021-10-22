ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University Police Department is seeking help to bring in a man shown in security camera footage. The person is wanted in connection with a sexual assault.
In two social media posts on Friday night, the Ohio University Police Department showed footage and appealed for help. In the second post, OUPD said the man is not a student at the university.
According to an alert from the school, the Ohio University Police Department responded to a call from the hospital reporting a rape that happened in the early morning hours Sunday.Ohio University investigating report of sexual battery
The alert states the female victim told a nurse that she met a man in Uptown Saturday night. The man then met up with the woman later at James Hall, where he used force to have intercourse with her.
