ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Athen’s County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it is looking for a registered sex offender with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Douglas L. Young II, 34, hasn’t followed Ohio’s required registration for offenders and has felony warrants out for escape, failure to provide change of address and theft, according to the sheriff’s office. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Offender Registry lists Young as a violator at large, saying he is wanted by its Adult Parole Authority branch.

ODRC warned anyone who finds Young to avoid trying to apprehend him, and call 911 instead. The department said Young should be considered dangerous and could be armed.

Athens County Municipal Court records show an extensive trial history for Young dating to 2006. However, neither the local court nor Young’s state offender record list his sex offense conviction that added him to the registry.

The state instead shows burglary, robbery and receiving stolen property convictions from 2016. Young’s 16-year court record history in Athens County goes farther, and includes multiple cases of theft, felony burglary, and receiving stolen property.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who knows where Young is to call them at 740-566-4300, or email one of their staff members.