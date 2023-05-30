COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Athens County residents are in custody after an investigation resulted in multiple counts of drug trafficking charges.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office along with the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force arrested James Creamer, 53, and Sandra Petrey, 58, both of Athens after an investigation that stemmed from complaints by neighbors and additional information obtained through investigations.

Detectives secured a search warrant for a mobile home and three separate campers on Rainbow Lake Road, south of Athens. They said they search uncovered ¾ pounds of methamphetamines, a ½ pound of cocaine, ¼ pound of psilocybin mushrooms and over $9,000 in cash.

Creamer and Petrey have been charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, four counts each. The sheriff’s office said requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for a grand jury review.