ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 911 call with an open line in Athens county early Friday morning led sheriff’s deputies to discover a murder-suicide.

Athens County Sheriff said they received a 911 call with an open line at 5:08am. Deputies and dispatchers figured out it came from McDougal Road in Millfield, Ohio, according to a social media post by the sheriff.

When deputies arrived, no-one answered the door. They opened it and found at the rear of the home a male and female deceased.

Evidence shows that a dispute took place, the post said. Jennifer Draper, 40, was killed by a single shotgun round.

Draper’s live-in partner, Christopher Roach, 43, of Leon, West Virginia, committed suicide.

Both people went to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies as ordered by the Athens County Coroner, the social media post said.