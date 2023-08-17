COOLVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in a construction zone Wednesday night in Athens County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash involving a man who was struck on U.S. Route 50 in Troy Township of Athens County. The crash occurred at 10:54 p.m. when a man driving west in a 2001 Chrysler Town and County hit a pedestrian in a marked construction zone.

The OSHP said the victim, 38-year-old Henry Langdon Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama, was in the left lane of U.S. 50 at the time of the crash. Langdon Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not know why Langdon was on the road and the crash remains under investigation.