ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man died in Athens County when the tractor he was driving overturned.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Harry G. Reeves, 74, of Albany, was driving a 1964 Massy Ferguson tractor westbound on S.R. 681, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway. When he attempted to bring the tractor back onto the roadway, it overturned and came to rest on its top.

Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.