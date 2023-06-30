ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Athens County woman will spend the next 8-12 years in prison after stealing over $2.3 million from a low-income housing authority agency.

According to the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Jodi Rickard, 56, of Albany, Ohio, was sentenced to 8-12 years to be served in the State Penal System after she pleaded guilty to seven counts associated with stealing $2,325,395.12 from the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Rickard, a former executive director of the housing agency that helps low-income families with safe and affordable housing, pleaded guilty to aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, theft in office, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence and tampering with records.

Court records state that Rickard made payments to benefit herself from January 2015 through December of 2022. Payments include 72 checks to Discover for nearly $1.3 million, 28 checks totaling $261,700 and one check made to WesBanco for $34,000. A $16,000 check payable to Discover was stopped before it cleared. Rickard also altered the electronic ledger for the housing authority to make it appear no checks had been written.

The prosecutor’s office said that Rickard stole the money from Athens County to fund vacations, pay off her home, install an inground pool and other “lavish spending”.

Additionally, Rickard was ordered to forfeit her residence, fifty percent of marital assets in bank accounts, all bank accounts owned solely by her as well as all tangible assets of the crime obtained with the money stolen. She also turned in her Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program accounts, both to be paid toward restitution.