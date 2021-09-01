Fiery crash in Athens County claims life of driver

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders say a vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at the crash scene on Rock Riffle Rd. (CR-25) at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The single-car crash happened at the intersection of Stimson Ave., according OSHP.

Troopers say a 2015 Volkswagen GTI was traveling northbound when it drove off the left side of the road, striking a sign post and a piece of construction equipment.

Fire then consumed the Volkswagen and equipment, according to Troopers.

OSHP says alcohol and unsafe speed are suspected in the crash. They continue to investigate.