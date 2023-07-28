COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man has died after a fatal car crash in Athens County Friday morning.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report, 40-year-old Aaron Hill was traveling northeast on New England Road, or County Road 48, in a 2007 Toyota Corolla when he lost control while navigating a curve. The car veered off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Deputies said Hill, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroners Office. FCSO deputies continue to investigate the cause of the crash, which occurred at around 7:35 a.m. south of Amesville in Bern Township of Athens County.