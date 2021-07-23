Chillicothe man found guilty on two counts of rape

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens County jury has found 25-year old Grant Sims guilty on two counts of rape.

The four-day trial concluded Friday with four hours of jury deliberation followed by the convictions.

Sims, who is from Chillicothe and formerly from Athens, was indicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court in February 2020 on four counts of rape.

The jury found Sims guilty on the first and fourth counts and returned a verdict of not guilty on counts two and three.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor, the first count of rape took place in October 2018 in Sims’s car with a woman he met at a bar.

The fourth count happened in September 2019 charging that the woman was unable to consent to sex due to intoxication. Sims also stole and used the victim’s credit card. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft and identity fraud for those offenses.

“The women who came forward in this case showed an abundance of bravery,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “Sexual assault cases are very difficult and emotional. We know that, understand that and empathize.”

After the guilty verdicts, Sims was taken into custody and held without bond pending his sentencing. He faces a maximum of between 23 and 28 years in prison.