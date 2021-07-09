Athens man sentenced for stalking, harassing ex who was underage during some offenses

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year old Athens man received a prison sentence of 8 to 12 years Friday after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend who was underage during some of the offenses.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office says Patrick Crist pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court to extorting stalking, and posting nude videos of the ex-girlfriend online.

Crist was charged in April with three counts of extortion, two counts of menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment, and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.



Patrick Crist in court

During the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that the victim was underage during some of Crist’s offenses. Friday, a bill of information charging illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material was filed, according to the prosecutor.

The judge sentenced Crist to three years in prison on the indictment to run concurrently with the 8- to 12- year sentence.

“These are very serious (charges) and very poor lack of judgment on your part,” Judge George McCarthy told Crist. “You’re paying a significant price for the ridiculous acts committed.”

A brief statement read in court from the victim condemned Crist for his actions and said there was “no need for your pointless revenge.”

Crist declined to comment when given the chance.