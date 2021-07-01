Athens deputy Childs pleads guilty, surrenders Peace Officer certificate

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A deputy for the Athens County Sheriff lost his job Thursday after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Jimmy Childs, 52, was accused of deleting a record of a phone conversation with the father of a family facing charges in a sexual-assault scandal. In addition to pleading guilty, he has agreed to testify against Robert and Deborah Bellar.

The Bellars are charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and endangering children. Two of their children are facing charges, too. Jonathan is charged with gross sexual imposition, and Josiah is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.

All four are being held under high bonds.

Childs, 52, was charged in May with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice after he deleted a

record of a phone conversation with Robert Bellar during the execution of a search warrant on Bellar’s

residence. Childs also did not inform his supervisor of the call, a news release from the Athens County prosecutor said.

Childs pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging disorderly conduct in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. As a result, he immediately ceases to be employed by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and is ordered to surrender his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate.

“This agreement concludes the investigation into all allegations against Mr. Childs,” said Athens County

Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “Childs’ career in law enforcement is over. During his 25-year career, he

made a lot of positive impact on children in our community.

“He will cooperate with the State and while he denies intentionally aiding the Bellars, he acknowledges how his actions affected events,” the media release concluded.