ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens County Children Services employee charged with obstructing justice in a rape investigation turned herself in to law enforcement Wednesday.

Jamie Mays, an intake supervisor for the Athens County Children Services, handed herself over to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after being accused of providing false information about a rape suspect’s whereabouts — and attempting to prevent the suspect from being interviewed, according to a news release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney.

The investigations into an alleged rape of a child in the custody of Athens County Children Services — and Mays’ reported interferences in the investigation — remain ongoing, the prosecutor’s office said.

Mays was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond pending an appearance at the Athens County Municipal Court Thursday, according to the release.