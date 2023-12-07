COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges could face up to over 13 years in prison.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release that anAthens County Court of Common Pleas judge sentenced 59-year-old Sandra Petrey, of Athens, to 9-to-13 ½ years in. Petrey was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine and aggravated trafficking in drugs, first, second-, and third-degree felonies, respectively.

Prosecuting attorneys were seeking a maximum penalty of 10-to-15 years in prison, while Petrey’s defense team was seeking the minimum sentence. Petrey was also originally charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, but that charge was dismissed.

Petrey and 53-year-old James Creamer, also of Athens, were arrested on May 26 after neighbors on Rainbow Lake Road, south of Athens, filed a complaint against them. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for a mobile home and three separate campers on the property.

The search uncovered ¾ pounds of methamphetamines, a ½ pound of cocaine, ¼ pound of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and over $8,000 in cash. Both Petrey and Creamer admitted to authorities to using and selling cocaine and methamphetamines.

Creamer’s case is still pending, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.