ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains is facing multiple sexual charges, including nine counts of raping a 9-year-old.

Jonathan “Jonny” Pryor was indicted Monday by a grand jury in Athens County. His wife, Jessica, was also indicted.

The charges against Jonny Pryor are:

Nine counts of rape

Nine counts of counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

Six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person

Two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance

Jessica Pryor is charged with one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of endangering three children.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said it learned Oct. 25 via the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that Pryor had uploaded images of child pornography through a messaging service. A warrant executed that day at Pryor’s home found a mix of “internet-sourced and homemade child pornography,” a news release from the Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said.

The release said that Pryor admitted to creating the content with a 9-year-old girl.

The Pryors are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.