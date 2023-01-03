ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County.

The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pancake was trapped inside the car and was extracted by mechanical means, the OSHP said. He was then transported to Grant Medical Center where he died. The OSHP said alcohol impairment is a suspected factor as the crash remains under investigation.