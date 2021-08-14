Athens County crash involving two senior citizens kills one

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving an 89-year old and a 75-year old turned fatal in Athens County Friday afternoon.

The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 89-year old Melvina Frost of Guysville, Ohio, was killed after being struck by a Hyundai Sante Fe.

Troopers were called to the scene at around 2:44 p.m.

They say the crash investigation shows that Frost attempted to cross U.S. Route 50 from southbound SR 144 when she was struck by the Hyundai. The Hyundai flipped over into the median but neither the driver nor his passenger was seriously injured.

Frost was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus where she was pronounced dead.

OSP continues to investigate.