Athens County crash claims life of driver

ATHENS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has died following a crash on SR 550 around 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 47-year old woman was driving a BMW west on SR 550 when the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet failed to yield while turning left.

The resulting crash left the driver of the BMW with minor injuries and she was treated at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 65-year old Lilly M. Carder, was transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. Friday.

Troopers continue to investigate.