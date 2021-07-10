Athens County crash claims life of driver

Athens County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has died following a crash on SR 550 around 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 47-year old woman was driving a BMW west on SR 550 when the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet failed to yield while turning left.

The resulting crash left the driver of the BMW with minor injuries and she was treated at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 65-year old Lilly M. Carder, was transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. Friday.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Friday Night Lights

Rise in property thefts

Home building nightmare

First aid training

COVID-19 booster shots

OSU offering vaccine incentives

More Local News