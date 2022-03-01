COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sisters from Albany, Ohio in Athens County were arrested in Columbus for multiple counts related to their involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Court documents state that Abigail (Abby) Yazdani-Isfehani and Loruhamah (Loru) Yazdani-Isfehani were arrested on Feb. 23 after a complaint was filed for their arrest on Feb. 18.

The sisters’ brother, Loammi (Elijah) Yazdani-Isfehani, was also arrested and charged for Jan. 6 involvement on May 3, 2021.

The three siblings have been charged with entering, remaining, and conducting disorderly conduct in a restricted building, conducting disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.