Athens County woman receives 5 to 7.5 years for co-leading drug ring

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens County woman has been sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison for acting as co-leader of an area drug ring.

The Athens County Prosecutor says 34-year old Leesha Santek of Glouster pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.

Santek was arrested in November 2020 after supplying heroin and methamphetamine to Athens and Perry counties. The prosecutor says she purchased and transported the drugs from the Columbus area.

Santek was previously convicted in 2015 of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for selling drugs in the Athens County area.

Co-defendant Roger Rutter, 50, of Glouster, is alleged to be the other ringleader. He is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million for charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs, and hunting without permission. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.