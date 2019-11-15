Athens County woman dies 4 days after crash on U.S. 33

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers says a woman has died four days after a crash on U.S. 33 in Athens County.

According to the OSHP, at about 11:58am, November 11, a 2015 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 near E. State Street, when a plastic tote and its contents fell from the pickup and landed on the roadway.

Frances C. Stover, 58, of The Plains, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on U.S. 33 when she stopped in the right lane to retrieve the tote and contents.

Troopers say a 2016 Kenworth truck then struck Stover’s vehicle in the rear.

Stover was transported to Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital, and then later flow to Grant Medical Center, where she died Friday morning.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.