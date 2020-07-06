Athens County traffic stops prompt two drug arrests

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were on felony drug charges in Athens County.

James M. Barr, 37, and Cinnamon T. Poholsky, 20, both of Glouster, were arrested on July 3, 2020, for alleged aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both a first-degree felony. Additional charges are being requested pending lab results.

The arrests came when The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 for a head light violation.

During the stop, alleged suspicious behavior were observed by officers and a K9 was requested.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and deployed a K9. A search was conducted of the vehicle and approximately 2.8 ounces or (80) grams of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, and schedule four prescription narcotics were located and seized.

The traffic stop comes also after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking at a Martin Road, Glouster address.

A $200,000 bond was requested for Barr and a $100,000 bond was requested for Poholsky.

The estimated street value of the seized heroin from this traffic stop is $16,000.