Athens County Sheriff’s Office investigates call involving “creature”

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for suspicious activity at a state park Tuesday.

With Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers unavailable, sheriff’s deputies responded to the call.

According to a release from the office, the person who made the call to police said they saw a person across a lake shine a red light in their direction.

A short time later, the caller told police, they saw a bi-pedal creature around 3- or 4-feet tall walking near them and looking in their direction.

The called said they were uncertain what they saw, but did not believe it to be a person.

The sheriff’s office patrolled the area, but didn’t observe any suspicious activity or “creatures” at that time.