Athens County man indicted for alleged murder, assaults; handed $1 million bond

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens County man has been indicted for murder and seven other felony counts for allegedly causing the death of a man on June 13, then allegedly committing other assaults.

Justin Pennington, 35, of Guysville, is accused of killing 59-year old Blaine Sharpe at Sharpe’s home near Shade in Lodi Township. The victim died a few hours after being found unresponsive by paramedics.

Pennington then allegedly walked to the victim’s daughter’s home and told her he “just beat the pulp” out of her father.

Less than an hour later, a call came in to Athens County 911 saying Pennington had allegedly used an aluminum bat to assault two women on Fossil Rock Rd. with an aluminum baseball bat. Authorities say Pennington fled into nearby woods where law enforcement took him into custody.

Pennington is also accused of the August 2018 attack on Larry Paul Robinson, whom police say was uncooperative with their investigation at the time.

The full list of charges against Pennington include: murder, involuntary manslaughter, burglary, four counts of felonious assault, and breaking and entering.

Pennington has pleaded not guilty to each count.

The judge in the case ordered Pennington held on $1 million bond in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without being allowed a 10 percent posting. A pretrial is set for July 29, and a jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 21.