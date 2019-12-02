Athens County man accused of poaching deer, birds

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Athens County man was jailed over the weekend, accused of poaching wildlife.

Sunday, the sheriff’s office, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources served a search warrant at a home om Baker Road in Albany. The investigation started after reports from neighbors of poaching, trespassing and theft of hunting equipment.

The sheriff’s office said it discovered a person living at the home illegally possessed a firearm. Deputies said he was previously convicted of felony domestic violence.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search of the property revealed trail cameras, suspected methamphetamine, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, three deer carcasses, duck remains, deer skulls, non-game birds such as owls or hawks, and ammunition.

A man was taken into custody on a parole violation. His identity was not released.

A woman inside the home was temporarily detained

The sheriff’s office expects to file the following charges:

2 counts of felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

2 counts of having weapons while under disability

2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

2 counts of contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child.

5 counts of Jacklighting (spot lighting)

8 counts of no hunting license

5 counts of no deer permit

5 counts of untagged deer

2 counts of hunting out of season with a firearm

4 counts of hunting without permission

2 counts of fail to temporarily tag a deer

5 counts of fail to check deer

3 counts of hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle

2 counts of shooting from a public road

1 count of possession of a non-game bird

4 counts of possession of deer rack without tag

6 counts of hunting under revocation

3 counts of hunting deer out of season

1 count of not possessing federal wildlife stamp

1 count of not possessing state waterfowl stamp

1 count of not possessing HIP certification

3 counts of failure to tag deer

The sheriff’s office expects additional people to be charged.