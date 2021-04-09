Athens County fugitive arrested after two weeks on the run

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) –After a two-week manhunt, authorities have arrested 50-year old Roger Rutter of Glouster on drug charges.

Rutter was indicted in March 2021 on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and aggravated possession of drugs for his alleged involvement in a drug ring around Glouster and Perry counties.

Unable to locate Rutter for arrest, authorities issued a nationwide warrant. They said Rutter knew he was being pursued because his Facebook account shared a news release requesting information on Rutter’s whereabouts.

Rutter was found Monday on Route 13 in Glouster, but officials say they were unable to catch him.

On Thursday, investigators received a tip that Rutter was holed up at a home on Broad St. in Glouster. They say they found him hiding behind a chair in an upstairs bedroom when he was taken into custody.

The homeowner was charged with harboring a fugitive and was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Rutter is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court.