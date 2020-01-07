Athens County Food Pantry raises more than $500k after Joe Burrow Heisman speech

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Football National Championship is now less than a week away and the donations keep coming in for the Athens County Food Pantry.

LSU quarterback and Athens High School graduate Joe Burrow highlighted the issue of food insecurity during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. Since then, more than $500,000 has been raised for the food pantry.

Leaders say they are amazed by the support they are seeing from across the country.

“I don’t think anybody ever had any idea that it would go to such a large number, when you couple the other fundraisers that are out there as well together, it’s just been an incredible outpouring of generosity from so many people not just here but from all over the country,” said Athens County Food Pantry Board President Karin Bright.

Bright says her team is working to determine how to best use that money in a way that will continue to supply food to the area.

Tap here for more information about the Athens County Food Pantry and learn how to donate.