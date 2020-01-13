Athens County excited to cheer for Joe Burrow in National Championship game

In Athens County, the support for Joe Burrow continues to grow.

Signs were decorated, on Monday, in support of Burrow and his LSU Tigers, while many residents wore purple and gold in his honor.

Last month, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and tonight he will lead LSU against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football National Championship Game.

“It reminds you of when we had the state title run in high school football,” said Sam Smathers, Burrow’s youth football coach. “It’s the same feel. Everybody’s talking football. Everybody’s talking about Joe Burrow and everybody’s following LSU, flying the purple and gold in their yard and it’s a buzz. It’s a great place to be right now.”

Smathers expected approximately 30 fellow fans to attend a watch part at his home, in The Plains. One of those in attendance will be Stephen Shockley, a longtime LSU fan who is excited about his favorite team’s newfound support, in Ohio.

“It’s a huge family now,” said Shockley. “It’s a culture, a community that’s come together behind one individual’s hard work, period. I’m grateful to be able to witness it and watch it.”

Burrow’s success is also attracting new fans to football.

“This is the most excited I’ve ever been about football,” said Courtney Hanning. “I’m just super excited. I’m just a football fan now.”

Kickoff for the College Football National Championship Game is at 8 p.m.