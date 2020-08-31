Athens Co. Deputies apprehend suspect with multiple warrants

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man who was wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in Athens County.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on August 29, deputies attempted to locate Scott A. Stepp, who had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Deputies say Stepp attempted to flee when they made contact with him in the area of Mill School Road, but he was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Stepp was booked on the following active warrants: robbery, a felony of the 2nd degree, having weapons under disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the 4th degree.