Athens bar receives citation for disorderly activity

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Athens bar was one of three establishments cited by the state Friday night.

The Ohio Investigative Unit says when agents arrived at Pawpurr’s Bar, they observed a crowded bar and patrons not wearing masks.

According to OIU, patrons were also walking freely consuming alcoholic beverages and intermixing with social groups at tables and at the bar, violations of orders laid out by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OIU states that those violations need to be corrected to ensure a safe environment.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

The two other establishments cited Friday night were:

Oddbody’s in Riverside

Doghouse Bar in Sandusky

