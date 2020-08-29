Athens bar receives citation for disorderly activity

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

NBC4 Jobs

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Athens bar was one of three establishments cited by the state Friday night.

The Ohio Investigative Unit says when agents arrived at Pawpurr’s Bar, they observed a crowded bar and patrons not wearing masks.

According to OIU, patrons were also walking freely consuming alcoholic beverages and intermixing with social groups at tables and at the bar, violations of orders laid out by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OIU states that those violations need to be corrected to ensure a safe environment.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

The two other establishments cited Friday night were:

  • Oddbody’s in Riverside
  • Doghouse Bar in Sandusky

Read the full release here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools