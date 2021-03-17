ATF offers $5,000 reward for information on suspects in first Polaris Fashion Place shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the March 3 shooting incident inside Polaris Fashion Place.

The ATF is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Levon Lewis Sommerville and Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., the suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Sommerville and Truss are accused of exchanging gunfire inside the Polaris Fashion Place on the afternoon of March 3. No injuries were reported. Columbus Police said they found a handgun in the mall’s parking lot.

This was the first shooting inside the mall this month. The second happened Monday in a confrontation between two groups. Again, no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on Sommerville or Truss are asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 (ATF-TIPS) or Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.